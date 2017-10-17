Where will 13WMAZ be for Week 10 of Football Friday Night 2017?

Football Friday Night (Photo: Football Friday Night)

Can you believe nine weeks of fantastic high school football action has come and gone and the playoffs are right around the corner? We definitely can't.

And what a Friday night we had last week! Stratford kept their undefeated season alive with a 28-7 win over crosstown-rival FPD as did Jones Co. with a 42-10 victory over Union Grove and Warner Robins followed suit as they prevailed 34-8 over Harris Co.

And we can't wait to see what week 10 has in store.

We will start the night live at John Milledge Academy in Milledgeville for #Tailgate13, which airs during Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 right here on 13WMAZ. Later that night, the Trojans will host the Gatewood Gators in the Battle of the Lakes in a matchup that will decide the GISA Region IV-AAA title. The matchup of the two 9-0 schools will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

After Tailgate wraps, our reporters will hit the road and here is where they will be headed:

Howard at Upson-Lee

West Laurens at Mary Persons

Spalding at Perry

Pike Co. at Westside

Dublin at Northeast

Washington Co. at Southwest

FPD at Tattnall Square

Mt. de Sales at Twiggs Co.

Stratford at Wilkinson Co.

Gatewood at John Milledge

And after Eyewitness News at 11 on 13WMAZ, tune in to Football Friday Night! Frank Malloy, Ben Jones, Jonathan Perez and Marvin James will show you the highlights of the 10 games mentioned above, along with giving some more scores from central Georgia schools on the Zaxby's FFN Scoreboards, show you the Chevrolet Fans of the Week, quiz you with the Jeff Smith Automotive Quiz Question and Answer, and show us the McDonald's Ribrocker and the Central Georgia Technical College Play of the Week! We will also take a peek at who won the week in the Jones Zone!

And speaking of the Jones Zone, here are the current standings:

Frank Malloy 23-11 (3-1 last week) Marvin James 22-12 (2-2 last week) Lorra Lynch-Jones 19-15 (3-1 last week) Ben Jones 18-16 (2-2 last week) Jonathan Perez 17-17 (1-3 last week)

Ben and Lorra are tied in the Featured Game of the Week 5-5!

Football Friday Night kicks off at 11:35 p.m.! Tune in and find out how your favorite team performed on the gridiron!

© 2017 WMAZ-TV