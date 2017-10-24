Where will 13WMAZ be for Week 11 of Football Friday Night 2017?

Football Friday Night (Photo: Football Friday Night)

Week 11 brings us into the playoffs in the GISA and into some critcal matchups in the GHSA as region championships will be determined over the next two weeks.

Last week, we saw some fantastic games with FPD's 41-35 overtime victory over Tattnall Square, Howard's 22-21 win over region 2-AAAA foe Upson-Lee and Mary Person's 28-9 triumph over West Laurens. And while we did not feature this game on last week's FFN, Peach County's 82-0 demolition of Kendrick is incredible!

And with that in mind, we are excited for yet another fantastic week on the gridiron.

We will start the night live at Jones County High School for #Tailgate13, which will air during Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 on 13WMAZ! The Greyhounds, who are ranked as the No. 5 team in class AAAAA will host No. 2 Stockbridge in a critical region 4-AAAAA matchup!

After Tailgate wraps at 6:30, the FFN will hit the central Georgia streets to see the best high school football this region of the country has to offer!

Here's where you will be able to find our reporters:

Houston Co. at Northside

Warner Robins at Veterans

Stockbridge at Jones Co.

Spalding at Howard

Mary Persons at Perry

Central at Westside

Pike Co. at Peach Co.

Dodge Co. at Bleckley Co.

Mt. de Sales at FPD

Stratford at Tattnall

And after Eyewitness News at 11 on 13WMAZ on Friday night, tune in to Football Friday Night! Frank Malloy, Ben Jones, Jonathan Perez and Marvin James will show you the highlights of the 10 games mentioned above, along with giving some more scores from central Georgia schools on the Zaxby's FFN Scoreboards, show you the Chevrolet Fans of the Week, quiz you with the Jeff Smith Automotive Quiz Question and Answer, and show us the McDonald's Ribrocker and the Central Georgia Technical College Play of the Week! We will also take a peek at who won the week in the Jones Zone!

And speaking of the Jones Zone, here are the current standings:

1. Frank Malloy 24-14 (1-3 last week)

2. Marvin James 23-15 (1-3 last week)

T-3. Lorra Lynch-Jones 20-18 (1-3 last week)

T-3. Ben Jones 20-18 (2-2 last week)

5. Jonathan Perez 18-20 (1-3 last week)



Ben and Lorra are tied in the Featured Game of the Week 5-5! Both of them picked John Milledge to defeat Gatewood last week, but the Gators beat the Trojans 34-17 in the Battle of the Lakes leaving Ben and Lorra tied at 5 for another week.

Football Friday Night kicks off at 11:35 p.m.! Tune in and find out how your favorite team performed on the gridiron!

