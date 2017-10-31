Where will 13WMAZ be for Week 12 of Football Friday Night 2017?

Football Friday Night (Photo: Football Friday Night)

Here were are. The final week of the GHSA regular season and it is a critical one in many regions as playoff spots are on the line! We really could not ask for more as we amp up for playoff time!

Last week saw some thrilling games as Stratford beat Tattnall Square on a late touchdown pass (check that one out in the highlights) 27-23, Northside topped Houston Co. on a late field goal 17-14, and Dodge Co. came back and beat Bleckley Co. 30-27. If week 12 can match the excitement of week 11, then we will be a happy Football Friday Night crew!

We will start the night live, right where #Tailgate13 started (is this the final Tailgate?) at McConnell-Talbert Stadium, home of the undefeated Warner Robins Demons, for the final #Tailgate13 of the year. #Tailgate13 will air during Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 on 13WMAZ. Friday night, Warner Robins will host 7-2 Bainbridge as they seek to finish the season 10-0.

Once #Tailgate13 wraps, the FFN Team will hit the roads to see the best high school football this region of the Peach State has to offer.

Here's where you will be able to find our reporters:

Bainbridge at Warner Robins

Dutchtown at Jones Co.

Washington-Wilkes at Tattnall Square

Washington Co. at Dublin

Bleckley Co. at Southwest

East Laurens at Northeast

Mary Persons at Howard

Jackson at Peach Co.

Hancock-Central at Mt. de Sales

Aquinas at Stratford

Lincoln Co. at FPD

And after Eyewitness News at 11 on 13WMAZ on Friday night, tune in to Football Friday Night! Frank Malloy, Ben Jones, Jonathan Perez and Marvin James will show you the highlights of the 11 games mentioned above, along with giving some more scores from central Georgia schools on the Zaxby's FFN Scoreboards, show you the Chevrolet Fans of the Week, quiz you with the Jeff Smith Automotive Quiz Question and Answer, and show us the McDonald's Ribrocker and the Central Georgia Technical College Play of the Week! We will also take a peek at who won the week in the Jones Zone!

And speaking of the Jones Zone, here are the current standings:

T-1. Frank 26-16 (2-2 last week)

T-1. Marv 26-16 (3-1 last week)

T-3. Lorra 24-18 (4-0 last week)

T-3. Ben 24-18 (4-0 last week)

5. Jonathan 22-20 (4-0 last week)

Ben and Lorra are tied in the featured game of the week 6-6! Both of them picked Dodge Co. to beat Bleckley Co. last week.

Football Friday Night kicks off at 11:35 p.m.! Tune in and find out how your favorite team performed on the gridiron!

