Where will 13WMAZ be for Week 6 of Football Friday Night 2017?

Football Friday Night (Photo: Football Friday Night)

Week Five saw Tropical Storm Irma cancel or postpone a few games around central Georgia, but we also saw some great action on the gridiron, including Dodge County's 70-27 win over Dooly County and Warner Robins keeping their perfect season alive with a 38-21 victory over crosstown rival Houston County.

And we here at 13WMAZ are fired up for another exciting week of high school football!

We will start the night at West Laurens High School in Dexter for #Tailgate13, which airs during Eyewitness News at 5 and 6! The 2-2 Raiders will host the 4-0 Warner Robins Demons, who are coming off of wins over Peach County and Houston County. The Raiders are riding a two-game win streak with victories over Vidalia and South Effingham. The teams will square off at 7:30 p.m.

Once #Tailgate13 wraps, the FFN team will hit the road to see the best high school football central Georgia has to offer! Here's where you will be able to find our reporters:

Southwest at Dodge Co.

Northeast at Bleckley Co.

Kendrick at Central

Warner Robins at West Laurens

Peach Co. at Westside

Dublin at East Laurens

Macon Co. at Taylor Co.

Eagles Landing at Jones Co.

Veterans at Perry

Briarwood at John Milledge

Evans at Baldwin

And, as always, we will also be keeping our eyes on the rest of the central Georgia teams taking the field on Friday night.

And be sure to stick around after Eyewitness News at 11 for Football Friday Night! Frank Malloy, Ben Jones, Marvin James and Jonathan Perez will take us through the highlights of the 11 games listed above along with showing us the rest of the nights scores on the Zaxby's Scoreboards, introducing us to the Chevrolet Fans of the Week, quizzing us with the Jeff Smith Automotive Quiz Question and Answer and showing us the McDonald's Ribrocker and the Central Georgia Technical College Play of the Week! We'll also take a peek at who won the week in the Jones Zone!

Here are the current Jones Zone standings:

1. Ben 11-7

T-2. Frank 10-8

T-2. Marv 10-8

4. Jonathan 9-9

5. Lorra 8-10

Ben leads Lorra in the Featured Matchup 4-1. Both Ben and Lorra selected Warner Robins to beat West Laurens this week.

Football Friday Night starts at 11:35! Tune in to see how your favorite team fared on the gridiron!

