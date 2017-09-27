Where will 13WMAZ be for Week 7 of Football Friday Night 2017?

Football Friday Night (Photo: Football Friday Night)

Week 6 of the 2017 Georgia high school football season brought us plenty of highlights with Warner Robins keeping their perfect season alive with a 31-9 beatdown of West Laurens highlighted by Julius Cobbs' 3 touchdowns, some weather-delayed games in Bibb and Crawford Counties that went late into the night, but still saw Peach County pick up a win over Westside, Central top Kendrick, Hawkinsville beat Crawford and Jackson beat Rutland and Macon County picking up a win over Taylor County!

If week 6 could give us all of that excitement, we can't wait to see what week 7 has in store!

We will start the night live at Cavalier Fields in Macon, home of the Mt. de Sales Cavaliers for #Tailgate13, which will air during Eyewitness News at Five and Six on 13WMAZ. The 3-1 Cavaliers will host the 4-0 Stratford Eagles in Region 7-A Private play later that night at 7:30.

Once #Tailgate13 wraps, the FFN team will hop in their cars and head out to see the best high school football that central Georgia has to offer!

Here's where you will be able to find our reporters:

Lee Co. at Houston Co.

Coffee at Warner Robins

Hampton at Jones Co.

Howard at West Laurens

Bleckley Co. at Dublin

Dodge Co. at Northeast

Crawford Co. at Taylor Co.

Twiggs Co. at FPD

Stratford at Mt. de Sales

Tattnall Square at Wilkinson Co.

And after Eyewitness News at 11 on 13WMAZ, tune in to Football Friday Night! Frank Malloy, Ben Jones, Jonathan Perez and Marvin James will show you the highlights of the 11 games mentioned above, along with give some more scores from central Georgia schools on the Zaxby's FFN Scoreboards, show you the Chevrolet Fans of the Week, quiz you with the Jeff Smith Automotive Quiz Question and Answer, and show us the McDonald's Ribrocker and the Central Georgia Technical College Play of the Week! We will also take a peek at who won the week in the Jones Zone!

Here are the current Jones Zone standings:

1. Marv 14-8 (4-0 last week)

T-2. Frank 13-9 (3-1 last week)

T-2. Ben 13-9 (2-2 last week)

4. Jonathan 12-10 (3-1 last week)

5. Lorra 11-11 (3-1 last week)

And Ben currently leads Lorra in the featured match-up of the week, 5-2.

Football Friday Night begins at 11:35 p.m., be sure to tune in and see how your favorite team performed on the gridiron!

