Wiggins, Towns give Timberwolves boost over Hawks

ATLANTA (AP)- - Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 18 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Atlanta Hawks 92-84 on Wednesday night.

Zach LaVine added 18 points for the Timberwolves, who earned consecutive wins for the first time since April 5-9.

Dennis Schroder finished 21 points and Paul Millsap had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta, which has lost six of seven at home. The Hawks have lost during that span to four teams - New Orleans, Detroit, Orlando and Minnesota - with losing records.

Atlanta dropped its previous home game last Saturday to Charlotte, which had lost four straight.

