Jaylen Lamar scored 22 points and Tylan Grable added 11 points and 14 rebounds to help Wilkinson County beat Montgomery County 72 to 69 Wednesday night in front of a near-capacity crowd inside the Macon Centreplex.

The win earned the Warriors their third straight state title and the tenth state title in the school's history under head coach Aaron Geter.

Devin Jones added 12 points for the Blue Storm as they held off a strong Montgomery County team. Jahleel Wilson lead the Eagles with 27 points.

