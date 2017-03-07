Wilkinson County Hopes to Repeat as State Champs

13WMAZ Sports (Photo: 13WMAZ)

The Wilco Warriors are the defending Class A state champions and this Wednesday, they will try to win back-to-back state titles against Calhoun County. The Warriors have poured in the points during the playoffs this year winning all three games in the postseason by double digits.

This is the third time in four years Wilkinson will play in the state finals.

The Warriors will play Calhoun at 4 p.m. at UGA.

