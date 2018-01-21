Will Bagrou Drafted by Sporting Kansas City in 4th Round of MLS Draft

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

Mercer's Will Bagrou left a legacy here for the Bears soccer team as the one of the most decorated student athletes in school history and now he's ready to leave a new legacy in the MLS.

Today Bagrou was drafted by Sporting Kansas City with the 75th overall pick in the fourth round of the MLS Super Draft. He actually didn't know he got drafted until his brother checked on twitter and then gave Will a call. Bagrou joins four former Bears who are currently playing professional soccer, but he becomes the first Mercer men's soccer player to be drafted in the super draft...

The forward is a three-time All South Region honoree, 2017 SoCon Male Athlete of the Year, four-time All Southern Conference First Team honoree, and two-time All SoCon Tournament Team member.

He is ranked third in program history in goals scored (37), third in career points with 90, and fifth in career assists (16).

