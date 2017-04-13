Washington Co.'s Allisha Gray selected in WNBA Draft

Allisha Gray #10 of the South Carolina Gamecocks cuts down the net after her teams championship win over the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs after the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Women's Final Four. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) (Photo: Ron Jenkins, 2017 Getty Images)

Less than a month after helping lead the South Carolina Gamecocks to an upset over the previously undefeated Connecticut Huskies in the Final Four and a national championship a few nights later, former Washington County star Allisha Gray was selected fourth overall in the WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings.

Gray was the seventh best prospect in the country coming out of high school, according to her biography on GamecocksOnline.com. She was also a three-time 3A player of the year and helped lead Washington County to a state championship in 2011 and a runner-up finish in 2012. She sat out the 2013 season, her senior year, due to an injury.

During Gray's junior season, she led the state by averaging 32 points per game.

She originally committed to play for North Carolina and played two years in Chapel Hill, and she became the 35th player in North Carolina history to score 1,000 points. She was named first-team All-ACC and led the Tar Heels in scoring at 15.2 ppg during her sophomore season.

After her sophomore season, she transferred to South Carolina. She sat out the 2015-2016 season due to NCAA transfer rules, and this past season, she started in all but one game for the Gamecocks, averaged 13.0 ppg on 51.2% field goal shooting. She also averaged 4.83 rebounds per game and 2.53 assists per game.

