Wofford beats Mercer 65-62 with late run

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Fletcher Magee scored 23 points with four 3-pointers, Eric Garcia's had 10 assists and hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left, and Wofford beat Mercer 65-62 on Saturday in a game that featured 13 lead changes.

Mercer pulled ahead 35-30 on a 7-0 run capped by Rashad Lewis' 3-pointer, but Magee hit back-to-back 3s, Nathan Hoover hit a 3, and Wofford led 50-47. Ria'n Holland's four-point play and Desmond Ringer's dunk put Mercer up three, but Wofford tied it at 55 and 57 and 59.

Magee's jumper put the Terriers up 61-59 but Jordan Strawberry's layup for Mercer made it 62-all with 15 seconds left. Garcia hit his 3 and Mercer's Stephon Jelks missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Nathan Hoover scored all of his points on four 3-pointers for the Terriers (11-13, 6-5 Southern Conference), who have won two straight.

Holland led the Bears (11-14, 5-7) with 23 points. Jelks added 11 with 11 rebounds.

(© 2017 WMAZ)