Yante Maten has 21 points as Georgia edges Texas 59-57

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Yante Maten scored 21 points and J.J. Frazier overcame poor first-half shooting with 14 to lead Georgia to a 59-57 win over Texas on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Jarrett Allen's last-second shot for Texas rolled off the rim.

Andrew Jones, who led the Longhorns with 16 points, hit a 3-pointer with 1:20 remaining to cut Georgia's lead to 57-56. Maten answered with a layup before Eric Davis Jr. made one of two free throws, leaving the lead at 59-57.

Georgia's Derek Ogbeide's put-back of a miss by Frazier appeared to push the lead to four points. Following a review of the play, officials ruled the shot clock expired before Ogbeide's shot, leaving the Longhorns with the ball and 8.9 seconds.

Allen missed a short jumper as time expired.

Georgia (13-8) snapped a streak of two straight losses. Texas (8-13) has lost six of seven.

