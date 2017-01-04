Yante Maten scores 1,000th point in Georgia's loss to South Carolina

ATHENS, GA - JANUARY 04: Mike Edwards #32 of the Georgia Bulldogs drives to the basket at Stegeman Coliseum on January 4, 2017 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Comer, 2017 Getty Images)

ATHENS, GA. - Junior Yante Maten scored his 1000th-career point in the Georgia Bulldogs (9-5, 1-1 SEC) 67-61 loss to South Carolina (11-3, 1-0) at Stegeman Coliseum Wednesday night.

Maten's 1000th point was part of his team-leading 18 points on the night.

The Bulldogs kept the game close in a hotly contested first half that saw the lead change 15 times. The Bulldogs led by as many as three during the half, while the Gamecocks largest lead was four. South Carolina guard P.J. Dozier hit a buzzer-beating three pointer to end the half and give South Carolina a 36-34 lead.

South Carolina came out in the second half and expanded their lead to six right away after guard Sindarius Thornwell was fouled and hit both of his free throws and guard Duane Notice hit a layup on the Gamecocks next trip up the court.

South Carolina would grow their lead to as many as nine points over the next six minutes before a 10-4 run would bring the Bulldogs back within a jumper, 51-49, with 8:27 remaining.

The Gamecocks' lead would grow to as large as eight points before Georgia began to rally, cutting the lead to one point with 57.9 seconds remaining when Maten hit a three pointer from the top of the key.

However, Georgia was not able to stop South Carolina's attack and the Gamecocks took home the win, 67-61.

Georgia head coach Mark Fox knew it was going to be a tough game and gave South Carolina praise for the win.

"We thought it would be a rock 'em sock 'em fight, and it was," Fox said. "We didn't start the second half well. Then we got back in it, but we didn't rebound it well late. However, give South Carolina credit for the victory. They played well."

Maten led the Bulldogs with 10, his fourth double-double of the season and 14th of his UGA career. Guard J.J. Frazier had 16 points and guard Juwan Parker added 12.

The Gamecocks were led by Dozier who scored 24, while Thornwell scored 19 and had 11 rebounds in his return from a six-game suspension.

Maten said that a basket at one moment or a stop at another could have changed the entire game for the Bulldogs.

"All credit to their defense," Maten said. "They had us out of sorts for a little bit. Not many teams play defense like that and are able to disrupt offensive flow. There were a couple of plays where we needed a basket or a stop, but we didn't get it, because we didn't follow through on it."

Georgia's next game will be Saturday when they will host Missouri at Stegeman Coliseum at 1:00 p.m. The game will also be televised by the SEC Network.

(© 2017 WMAZ)