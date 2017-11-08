Close How to Make Place Setting Placemat for Kids Rae Friis of ARMOMMY brings us this clever way to coach kids on how to set the table! The blackboard surface allows your kiddo to customize their place setting and the painted outline shows them where everything goes. WMAZ 1:19 PM. EST November 08, 2017 More Stories Campaign 2017: Election results Nov. 7, 2017, 6:05 p.m. Woman reports man took cellphone picture up her… Nov. 8, 2017, 1:52 p.m. Telfair man arrested in east Macon gas station robbery Nov. 8, 2017, 9:03 a.m.