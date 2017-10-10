Thanksgiving Table Setting
This duo of thoughtful Thanksgiving table favors will keep your kids entertained before and after your holiday meal. The Native American headbands are sized to be worn and tie easily around your little guest's heads. Pilgrim hats hold crayons to draw pictures of people, places and things for which they are grateful in their blank journals.
October 10, 2017
