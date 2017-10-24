300-Million-Year-Old Slime May Be the Future of Body Armor

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
Selling Girls | Sex traffickers are targeting…Oct 19, 2017, 8:24 a.m.
-
Georgia Supreme Court to hear gag order arguments in…Oct 23, 2017, 7:41 p.m.
-
What we know about the killing of Veronique Reaves,…Oct 23, 2017, 11:32 p.m.