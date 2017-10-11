5 Alleged 'Vampires' Killed by Vigilantes in Malawi

Vampires roaming around sucking blood might sound like something out of the 'True Blood' tv show. But in this country, they seem to be real. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.

WMAZ 11:41 AM. EDT October 11, 2017

