Catholic Nurse In North Carolina Suing Duke University After She Refused To Help With Abortions
A catholic nurse in North Carolina is suing Duke University after she refused to help with abortions, birth control and giving vaccinations. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WMAZ 1:16 PM. EDT November 02, 2017
