Clintons and Obama Remain Silent Over Harvey Weinstein Scandal
Hillary Clinton, husband Bill, and President Obama are remaining silent over allegations leveled against major Democratic party donor Harvey Weinstein. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FanatasticMrNate) reports.
WMAZ 8:42 AM. EDT October 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
GBI investigating after Baldwin Co. deputy shoots,…Oct. 9, 2017, 6:09 p.m.
-
Suspect in Macon hotel shooting found dead in AlabamaOct. 9, 2017, 1:05 p.m.
-
Macon dollar store burglarized 3 times in five daysOct. 9, 2017, 3:15 p.m.