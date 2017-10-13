Energy Secretary Rick Perry Mistakenly Calls Puerto Rico a Country

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
Macon man charged with statutory rape reportedly…Oct 13, 2017, 4:21 p.m.
-
Macon man goes on eating spree at local Kroger,…Oct 13, 2017, 4:15 p.m.
-
2-year-old denied kidney transplant from 100% match…Oct 13, 2017, 11:26 a.m.