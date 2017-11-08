Ex-TV Anchor Chris Hurst, Whose Girlfriend Was killed On Live TV, Wins Race for Va. House
The former television anchor whose anchor girlfriend was shot on live TV in 2015 just won the race for the 12th district of Virginia's House of Delegates. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WMAZ 9:14 AM. EST November 08, 2017
More Stories
-
Campaign 2017: Election resultsNov. 7, 2017, 6:05 p.m.
-
Telfair man arrested in east Macon gas station robberyNov. 8, 2017, 9:03 a.m.
-
Toms retains Warner Robins mayor's seatNov. 7, 2017, 8:33 p.m.