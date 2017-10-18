FL Brewery Offers Free Beer For Tossing Tickets to See White Nationalist Richard Spencer
A Florida brewery is giving away free beer to people who give up their tickets to see white nationalist leader Richard Spencer. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) has the story.
WMAZ 2:47 PM. EDT October 18, 2017
