Former Coach Found Guilty of Abducting and Killing 10-Year-Old Missouri Girl
The family of a 10-year-old Springfield, Missouri girl who was violently murdered is finally getting some justice after the killer was found guilty 3 years after the tragic death. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WMAZ 7:46 AM. EDT November 03, 2017
More Stories
-
'You left my baby laying in the street to die and I…Nov. 2, 2017, 8:15 p.m.
-
Marshals lose fugitive during morning chase in Warner RobinsNov. 3, 2017, 12:04 a.m.
-
Verify: Does crime increase during a full moon?Nov. 2, 2017, 11:26 p.m.