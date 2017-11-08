Harvey Weinstein Wife's Luxury Label Still Selling Despite Rape Allegations
Despite sexual allegations against her estranged husband, Harvey Weinstein, Georgina Chapman's Luxury evening wear and bridal label, Marchesa is still selling quite well. Veuer's Natasha Abellard has the story.
WMAZ 3:20 PM. EST November 08, 2017
