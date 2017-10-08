Iran Threatens American Military Bases If Sanctions Against The Country Increase
After Friday's White House announcement, the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard says US will have to move their military bases 'outside the 2,000 km range of Iran's missiles' if more sanctions are passed.
WMAZ 2:37 PM. EDT October 08, 2017
