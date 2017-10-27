Jeff Bezos Just Made $6 Billion, He's Now Probably the World's Richest Person
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos saw a $6.6 billion dollar increase in his fortune, tentatively putting him at number one on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. For more on the story here is Zach Devita
WMAZ 9:45 AM. EDT October 27, 2017
