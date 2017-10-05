Kellyanne Conway Calls for 'Thoughtful Conversation' After Las Vegas Tragedy
Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway is calling for 'thoughtful conversation,' following the mass shooting in Las Vegas that has left at least 59 people dead. Veuer's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has the details.
WMAZ 12:25 PM. EDT October 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
NHC: Tropical Storm Nate forecast to become a hurricaneOct. 4, 2017, 12:36 p.m.
-
Telfair State Prison hiring 32 correctional officersOct. 4, 2017, 11:34 p.m.
-
Bibb Co. could start collecting storm debris in next…Oct. 4, 2017, 7:03 p.m.