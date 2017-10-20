Most Complete Tyrannosaur Fossil Ever Found in Southwestern US
A 76-million-year-old skeleton of one of the most ferocious tyrannosaurus to roam western North America millions of years ago is on the way to the Natural History Museum of Utah to be studied and possibly put on display. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
WMAZ 3:03 PM. EDT October 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
Macon man injured in shooting is brother of girl…Oct 20, 2017, 1:02 p.m.
-
Woman called 911 before being shot to death near…Oct 20, 2017, 12:04 p.m.
-
Late Night Fire Engulfs Macon HomeOct 20, 2017, 1:24 a.m.