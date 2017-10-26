NBC News Political Analyst Mark Halperin Apologizes For Sexual Harassment Accusations
NBC News and MSNBC Senior political analyst Mark Halperin has issued an apology to five women after being accused of sexual harassment during his time at ABC news. Veuer's Natasha Abellard(@NatashaAbellard) has the story.
WMAZ 8:34 AM. EDT October 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
Houston Co. restaurants name dishes after FrommOct 25, 2017, 6:10 p.m.
-
What to expect from the JFK assassination secret filesOct 26, 2017, 6:46 a.m.
-
Several Hawkinsville schools without potable waterOct 25, 2017, 7:06 p.m.