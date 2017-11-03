North Korea Claims 'Gangster-like US' Staged 'Surprise Nuclear Strike Drill'
Its no surprise North Korea has some stuff to say about the United States. But this might be the first time the nation is calling out the US on its 'gangster-like' behavior... Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WMAZ 12:14 PM. EDT November 03, 2017
More Stories
-
NOW: DNR searching pond in Wilkinson County for…Nov. 3, 2017, 9:52 a.m.
-
Manhunt underway in Wilkinson County for man accused…Nov. 3, 2017, 10:55 a.m.
-
"You left my baby laying in the street to die ...…Nov. 2, 2017, 8:15 p.m.