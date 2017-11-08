Close North Korea to Trump: We're Done Listening to That 'Mad Dog' President Trump may be extending what appears to be an olive branch to North Korea, but the regime says it's done listening to that 'mad dog.' Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports. WMAZ 8:34 AM. EST November 08, 2017 More Stories Campaign 2017: Election results Nov. 7, 2017, 6:05 p.m. Telfair man arrested in east Macon gas station robbery Nov. 8, 2017, 9:03 a.m. Toms retains Warner Robins mayor's seat Nov. 7, 2017, 8:33 p.m.