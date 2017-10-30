President of 'The New Republic' Takes Leave Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations
Hamilton Fish V, president and publisher of the left-leaning magazine The New Republic, is facing scrutiny over allegations of sexual misconduct. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
WMAZ 8:27 AM. EDT October 30, 2017
