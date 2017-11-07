President Trump Optimistic On North Korea: 'We're Making A Lot of Progress'
President Donald Trump showed signs of optimism during his meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-In --projecting that the rising tensions with North Korea could be abated peacefully and without military force...and without using his usual 'Rocket Man' rhetoric. Veuer's Chandra Lanier has the story.
November 07, 2017
