Report: Justice Department Thinking About Filing Charges Against Russian Officials Who Hacked The DNC
According to a Wall Street Journal report Thursday, prosecutors are thinking about filing charges against more than 6 Russian government officials. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WMAZ 9:27 AM. EDT November 02, 2017
