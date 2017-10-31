Scientists Find Something Mysterious and Incredible in These Caribbean Caves
A mysterious pre-columbian cave art found on a remote uninhabited caribbean island is giving researchers a glimpse into the world of a forgotten civilization. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WMAZ 11:20 AM. EDT October 31, 2017
More Stories
-
BREAKING: Amazon.com to build 1 million sq ft Macon…Oct 31, 2017, 8:40 a.m.
-
JOBS: How to apply at Macon's planned Amazon facilityOct 31, 2017, 11:11 a.m.
-
Toddler ejected from minivan in downtown Macon wreckOct 31, 2017, 11:20 a.m.