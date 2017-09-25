Trump Says He Groped Melania in Public, Thinks Ivanka Looks Down on Him
President Trump thinks Ivanka looks down on him, that his germaphobia could be psychological, and admits that he's groped Melania in public before. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
WMAZ 12:51 PM. EDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
Man struck and killed by train near Macon's Terminal StationSep 25, 2017, 12:44 p.m.
-
New pizzeria opening in Warner RobinsSep 25, 2017, 2:00 p.m.
-
Macon man charged with kidnapping, carjacking woman…Sep 25, 2017, 11:44 a.m.