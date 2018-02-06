SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket, lands two boosters

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The Falcon Heavy rocket blasted off Tuesday afternoon from the same Florida launch pad used by NASA nearly 50 years ago to send men to the moon. With liftoff, the Heavy became the most powerful rocket in use today.

Its three boosters and 27 engines roared to life at Kennedy Space Center.

Not only did the rocket lift a red sports car into orbit - with a dummy "Starman" at the wheel - two of the three boosters came back and landed upright at Cape Canaveral. The 15-story boosters landed at the same time, side by side.



There was no immediate word on whether the center booster managed to touch down on a floating platform 300 miles offshore.

PRE-LAUNCH COVERAGE

Although a brilliant blue sky over NASA's Kennedy Space Center makes for a picture-perfect launch day, winds off the ground and in the rocket's path have been strong all afternoon. Officials now project a 3:45 p.m. launch time, and there's reason to be optimistic: Falcon Heavy is being loaded with fuel.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk around noon tweeted about the strong winds aloft: “Upper atmosphere winds currently 20% above max allowable load. Holding for an hour to allow winds to diminish. #FalconHeavy”

A launch window is set from 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, but several delays pushed the timing close to toward the end of the window. A scrub today means it's possible Falcon Heavy could launch during a window Wednesday.

