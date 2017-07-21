DreamHackATL: World's largest video game festival comes to Atlanta

(Photo: DreamHack)

ATLANTA -- Gamers from all over the world will convene at the Georgia World Congress Center this weekend for the world's largest gaming festival.

From July 21 to 23, DreamHack will host a three-day event featuring eSports tournaments, gaming exhibitions, and a cosplay competition. Gamers can participate or watch professionals compete in tournaments offering a prize pool of more than $800,000.

DreamHack's Mike VanDriel said Atlanta has been a perfect fit for the event in the past which is why they've brought it back yet again.

"Georgia, and particularly Atlanta, really started to pop out - this is a really big community of gamers here," VanDriel said. "There are a lot of other just logistics points like it's actually a great time-zone for broadcasting game content online, super easy to fly here - great airport."

He added that the convention center is a great fit for the event.

VanDriel has been involved in e-gaming for 25 years and this is his second trip to the states this year.

For us, DreamHack really kind of started to explode on a global level when we started broadcasting the tournaments we run online," he said. "And what we always found is that a good 30 - 35 percent of our audience even when we're running events in Europe was from the states right?"

From there, the Fan base grew, he said, making a festival in the U.S. a "no-brainer".

In addition to the tournaments, the festival offers a gaming exhibition, virtual reality demos, and open play areas. Friday night will feature a concert featuring Atlanta-based rapper Waka Flocka.

% INLINE %

Atlanta is the second of three cities on this premiere tour. DreamHack made its U.S debut during 2016 in Austin, Texas. The tour will make it's final stop this October in Denver.

Tickets can be purchased on the DreamHack Atlanta event page.

© 2017 WXIA-TV