Alternate routes to Interstate 85 for motorists in and around metro Atlanta

Motorists should plan for a very long commute for the foreseeable future, due to the issues on I-85. Everyone will be looking for alternates, but patience is going to be the order of the day.

Truckers and other traffic passing through Atlanta should completely avoid coming into the city. All thru traffic should take I-285 around the city entirely.

Portion of I-85 collapses in massive fire





Northbound

Northbound traffic leaving downtown Atlanta is being diverted to Interstate 75.

Anyone headed to south Buckhead should get off at Northside Drive or Howell Mill Road and go north to Collier Road or Peachtree Battle Road before heading eastward toward Peachtree Road.

Central Buckhead traffic should get off at Paces Ferry Road before going eastward.

Other traffic should go to I-285 before going eastward.

Traffic going to the east of Piedmont Road should go to Clairmont Road or I-285 on the east before going northward.





Southbound

Southbound traffic leaving Buckhead headed toward downtown Atlanta should head westbound on Paces Ferry Road, Wesley Road, Peachtree Battle Road or Collier Road.

RELATED: Georgia Dept. of Public Health advises smoke precautions

Southbound routes include Interstate 75, Northside Drive and Howell Mill Road inside the Perimeter.





How am I going to get to work tomorrow?

Buford Highway will likely be completely gridlocked in both directions.

I-85 normally has six lanes of traffic in each direction, while Buford Highway only carries two lanes each way.

While motorists are advised to avoid the area, it is suggested that those who must come to midtown Atlanta and to Buckhead, should leave early and be very patient.

RELATED: 'Roxanne is having a baby - Social media reacts to I-85 fire

Many surface streets in the city will experience long delays as motorists avoiding I-85 seek alternates.

Piedmont Road, Cheshire Bridge Road, Lenox Road and Lindbergh Drive are all expected to have very heavy delays.

© 2017 WXIA-TV