Big rig falls from interstate overpass, lands on car

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS - A big rig fell off a Southwest Freeway overpass in Sugar Land Thursday and landed on a car below. Amazingly, the woman in the car survived.

Police say the trucker was trying to avoid an accident when he jack-knifed, flipped off the overpass and landed on the frontage road at University.

The truck was carrying an empty load. Otherwise, the car he landed on would have been crushed, according to an officer at the scene.

"Well, she was very lucky that there were people who saw the accident, who rushed to her aid and helped her get out of the vehicle," said Doug Adolph with the Sugar Land Police Department.

She and the truck driver were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another nearby car was damaged by debris but no one inside was hurt.

Several main southbound lanes were blocked after the 1:15 p.m. accident. They later cleared but University was still shut down Thursday evening.

