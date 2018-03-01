WMAZ
Driver injured after massive logs smash through windshield

The drive of the second truck is in serious, but stable condition

Jimmy Bernhard, WTSP 7:50 PM. EST March 01, 2018

The driver of one logging truck was transported to the hospital after logs from another truck went through their cab window on I-5 at SR 16.

The Tacoma Fire Department says the driver is in serious, but stable, condition.

 The accident blocked lanes of northbound I-5 on Thursday, but the freeway is now reopen.

Expect lingering delays if traveling in the area.

Take an alternate route and expect delays if traveling in the area.  

