Driver injured after massive logs smash through windshield

The driver of one logging truck was transported to the hospital after logs from another truck went through their cab window on I-5 at SR 16.

The Tacoma Fire Department says the driver is in serious, but stable, condition.

The accident blocked lanes of northbound I-5 on Thursday, but the freeway is now reopen.

Expect lingering delays if traveling in the area.

