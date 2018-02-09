WMAZ
Show your car (and significant other) some love this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is fast approaching and Matt Schmitz of Cars.com has some displays of automotive affection.

Matt Schmitz, Cars.com , TEGNA 10:10 AM. EST February 09, 2018

If you’re married, dating, cohabitating or otherwise paired off with a significant other — it’s crunch time.

In case all those heart-shaped balloons and chintzy boxes of chocolates prominently displayed at the supermarket haven’t given you the hint, Valentine’s Day is breathing suggestively down your neck.

But don’t worry — we at Cars.com have some displays of automotive affection to recommend that won’t require much planning or prep time.

Here are some sweet things you can do for your boo:

1. It’s February, and in much of the country that means winter weather. Wake up early, clear the snow and ice off their car, crank the heat and move it to a parking spot near the door so your sweetheart can step out of the house and right into a nice, warm ride.

2. Have a steaming cup of hot cocoa waiting in the cupholder, and maybe stash some chocolates in the console or glove box for a sweet discovery. (Better skip this one if you live in a warm year-round climate.)

3. Buy a car vase online that affixes to the dash, and place a rose or your valentine’s favorite flower in it.

4. Fill up their tank with gas. Trust us: A full tank equals a full heart no matter who you are (plus, last time we checked, gas was still pretty cheap).

5. Take their car for a good professional wash and interior detailing — or if it’s warm enough out, and you really wanna show you care, give it a good cleaning yourself. Nothing says, “I love you,” like blotting unidentified stains out of upholstery.

6. Make a personalized Spotify playlist of love songs for them to listen to on their commute, while thinking about you. A little Marvin Gaye never put anyone less in the mood.

7. Go for a spirited drive in a sports car. Ford recently commissioned a scientific study showing that being behind the wheel of a high-performance vehicle registered an intensity rating far exceeding such amorous activities as kissing, salsa dancing … or watching “Game of Thrones. 

 

