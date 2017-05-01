GDOT confident I-85 will be reopened by Memorial Day

GDOT commissioner Russell McMurry said they are confident the bridge will be opened by Memorial Day weekend, May 26. This is a jump from the initial completion date of June 15 and McMurray credited the 24/7 work schedule for the new date.

WXIA 4:32 PM. EDT May 01, 2017

