GDOT urges drivers to stay at home and off roads

The Georgia Department of Transportation is urging people to stay at home and off the roads Wednesday as they work to clear the roads.

Throughout the morning, GDOT has been alerting drivers on social media to be vigilant and aware of road closings.

We're urging motorists to stay put. Even when the sun comes up it will not cause a significant amount of melting due to temps not rising above freezing today. — Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) January 17, 2018

There have already been a number of car crashes throughout the morning and GDOT urges if you don't have essential traffic to stay off the roads.

PROBLEM AREAS

- BIBB COUNTY: The I-17/I-16 split in Macon is experiencing icy conditions

- MONROE COUNTY: 42S between the city limits and Murray Road is “a solid sheet of ice”

- CRAWFORD COUNTY: Major roads are icing over

- JONES COUNTY: The 400-block of Hwy 49 near the bridge is covered in ice, Highway 129N near Fortville Road towards Eatonton

