Toxic chemical spill blocking downtown connector in both directions

ATLANTA -- Early morning commuters trying to beat the rush may find themselves hitting a new snag this morning on the downtown connector due to a toxic chemical spill.

As of 3 a.m., the Georgia Department of Transportation reported all 6 northbound lanes of the downtown connector at at I-75-85 NB at 10th Street were being diverted at the Peachtree Pine Street Exit (249B) due to an accident involving an overturned tractor trailer and another vehicle. Now lane closures have expanded to southbound I-75 traffic which is being held at the Northside Drive/Howell Mill Road exit (252).

Southbound I-85/Buford Spring Connector traffic is also being diverted to Northbound I-75.

Atlanta Fire said this area of the interstate will be closed for approximately 6 hours.

@ATLFireRescue on scene of overturned tractor trailer due to accident. 75/85 NB & SB shutdown @ 10th Street. Possible HazMat situation. — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) April 17, 2017

The accident involved a tractor trailer carrying a hazardous material known as benzoyl chloride which has an irritating odor but is not considered to be life-threatening according to GDOT.

GDOT is strongly encouraging motorists who usually take this route to seek another or risk extreme delays.

