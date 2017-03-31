How to get into Atlanta after I-85 collapse block major roads

By Stephen Boissy/WXIA

Motorists should plan for a very long commute for the foreseeable future, due to the issues on I-85. Everyone will be looking for alternates, but patience is going to be the order of the day. (Click here to see video of the collapse)

Truckers and other traffic passing through Atlanta should completely avoid coming into the city. All thru traffic should take I-285 around the city entirely.

RIGHT NOW | Watch Atlanta Alive for the latest updates on this collapse

GETTING INTO THE CITY FROM THE NORTH

You cannot enter I-85 S after Spaghetti Junction. All entrance ramps to I-85 S between Chamblee Tucker and North Druid Hills are closed.

To move around this, take Buford Hwy, Peachtree Industrial Blvd or HWY 29 - Lawrenceville HWY.

From Sandy Springs, take GA 400 and get off at Sydney Marcus or take Roswell Rd. to Piedmont Rd. or Peachtree Dunwoody.

From 400 you can also take I-285 W to I-75 S.

GETTING TO THE CITY FROM THE SOUTH

From I-75/I-85 S exit at I-20 and go either east or west to Northside Dr. or Boulevard. Ave.

You can also exit at 10th and 14th street to take Piedmont to Monroe or exit at Spring and take Peachtree to Piedmont.

ROAD CLOSURES

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants drivers to beware of the following closures: http://on.11alive.com/2nCL4JD

Photos show the moment I-85 collapsed

© 2017 WXIA-TV