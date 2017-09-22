TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes I-75 south in Macon blocked

An accident involving two cars, and one truck have blocked all lanes of Interstate 75 southbound at Pierce Avenue, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Lanes are expected to be blocked until about 3 p.m.
