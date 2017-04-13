33 tornadoes struck North and Central Georgia on April 3-5, 2017

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Peachtree City has been surveying the tornado damage from April 3rd and April 5th this past week. They found a total of 33 tornado track in North and Central Georgia for both days. 26 of these tracks occurred on April 3, 2017.

The NWS has confirmed 13 tornadoes in Central Georgia on April 3, 2017. The tornado outbreak produced two EF-2 tornadoes, seven EF-1 tornadoes, and four EF-0 tornadoes in Central Georgia. Four tornadoes occurred in Wilkinson County. One tornado was rated an EF-2 that struck Gordon, GA. The other EF-2 tornado pushed through Twiggs, Wilkinson, and Laurens county with maximum winds of 122 mph.





The longest tornado track on April 3rd in Central Gerogia was the EF-2 tornado that pushed through Twiggs, Wilkinson, and Laurens Counties with a path length of 23 miles. The tornado actually struck our KJGX radar site in Jeffersonville, GA. Fortunately, the radar was not damaged from the tornado with trees down in and around the site.





On April 5, 2017, seven tornadoes struck North and Central Georgia. Three of those tornadoes occurred in Central Georgia. Dooly and Dodge counties were both struck with an EF-1 tornado. The third tornado hit Laurens County as an EF-2 with sustained winds of 115 mph.

NWS in Peachtree City is hoping to finish their surveys by the end of the week.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV