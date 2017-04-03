(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Baldwin County escaped Monday's storm with no injuries.

Jobie Peeples was in Milledgeville and spoke to one family whose home was spared in the storm.

Baldwin County got some damage on Highway 212 and Little Road. Power crews were out trying to get downed lines off the road. Baldwin deputies directed traffic while power crews worked to get the fallen trees off the lines.

Milledgeville residents Don and Virginia Ames live on lake Sinclair on Honeysuckle Road. Their home and street got some significant damage.

The Ames large oak tree from their front yard became a roadblock, but neighbors helped chop up the wood to get traffic moving again.

They also had a tree fall on their roof. It almost fell perfectly in between the side of their house and the side of their shed, but it managed to fall on the corner of the roof just right.

Virginia says they're lucky the damage wasn't worse. She says they're also lucky they had enough time to take cover from the storm.





Baldwin Fire Chief Troy Reynolds says Baldwin County has been fortunate in that there were no injures from this storm.

