Severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches have been issued for some portions of Central Georgia.
Click here to see current weather alerts
A weakening cold front will move through the area. With temperatures in the 80s and high humidity in place, the ingredients are coming together for the potential of a few strong to severe thunderstorms.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) in Norman, OK has placed all of Middle Georgia under a slight risk for severe storms. This is the second risk category out of five ( five-highest threat). The threats associated with any storms today will be strong, damaging winds, a weak tornado, and small hail. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are also likely with most storms.
Showers and storms should start west of I-75 around lunch time and continue to move east through the evening. Locations east of I-75 should expect to see storms anytime after 2pm. The threat for severe weather should subside by midnight.
Download 13WMAZ's app, sign up for alerts
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs